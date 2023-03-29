NA panel to review two bills today

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice will review the two bills, which were referred by the National Assembly on Tuesday, and will place its report before the House on Wednesday (today).

The bills are likely to be adopted today and referred to the Senate soon after their passage.

The government hopes the bills would be sent to the President House for assent towards the end of the week.

Bashir Mahmood Virk, Advocate, Chairman of the 16-member Sanding Committee, told The News late in the evening that he had already summoned the meeting today (Wednesday) two hours ahead of the NA session and the bills

would be studied in the same sitting and the report would be submitted to the House upon its start of the session.

He said the quorum of the committee meeting was at least five members but majority of the members were present in Islamabad and the report would be made available in about two hours.

One legislative bill has sought to curtail the discretionary powers of the Chief Justice, leaving the decision of taking up any suo motu case to the three senior-most judges of the apex court.