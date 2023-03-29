Two workers die as mine collapses

ABBOTTABAD: Two mineworkers died and three others sustained injuries when they got trapped in a soapstone mine in Bandi Nakra in the limits of Sherwan Police Station limits late Monday.

The police and other rescue agencies rescued three laborers from the rubble with the help of local people. The injured mineworkers were identified as Jan, 25, son of Khan Wali, Shahzeb, son of Aurangzeb, both residents of Mansehra and Wajid, 29, son of Riaz Tanoli, a resident of Abbottabad. The other two mineworkers could not be saved as they had already died.