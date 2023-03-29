Two workers die as mine collapses

ABBOTTABAD: Two mineworkers died and three others sustained injuries when they got trapped in a soapstone mine in Bandi Nakra in the limits of Sherwan Police Station limits late Monday.
The police and other rescue agencies rescued three laborers from the rubble with the help of local people. The injured mineworkers were identified as Jan, 25, son of Khan Wali, Shahzeb, son of Aurangzeb, both residents of Mansehra and Wajid, 29, son of Riaz Tanoli, a resident of Abbottabad. The other two mineworkers could not be saved as they had already died.
Policy Board headed by Imran Khan's cousin dissolved; Dr Burki is based in USA
TIMERGARA: The district and sessions judge Lower Dir administered oath to the newly elected members of the district...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is working on monsoon contingency plan...
PESHAWAR: The inspector general of prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was transferred to Balochistan on Tuesday.An official...
ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan while hearing the contempt case against Imran Khan Fawad Chaudhry and Asad...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the wealthy taxpayers to deposit 50% super tax within two weeks with...