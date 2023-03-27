Probe launched into death of woman in Oghi

MANSEHRA: The police on Sunday launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of death of a woman, who according to her husband took her life with a pistol.

“The doctors have carried out the autopsy of the woman’s body to establish either she was killed or committed suicide,” Liaqat Shah, the SHO Oghi Police Station, told reporters.The incident happened in the Bajna area of Oghi, where locals informed the police about the fire incident which led to the death of Faiza Bibi.

The police party led by Shah shifted the body to the Civil Hospital Oghi where doctors completed the medico-legal formalities.Waseem Ahmad, who is stated to husband of the deceased, told police she committed suicide at her residence after taking her life with a pistol.

“Though we have started an investigation after lodging the FIR, the medico-legal report will help us to determine what exactly caused the death of the woman,” Shah said.Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department launched a crackdown against the foreign nationals settled in Oghi and its suburbs illegally for a long time.

The CTD’s team led by its deputy superintendent in collaboration with local police raided hideouts of the suspected foreign nationals and arrested four of them.Those arrested were identified as Mohammad Yousuf, Mohammad Safeer, Mohammad Nabi and Abdul Qadeer.The arrested accused stated to be Afghan nationals and were shifted to CTD’s regional headquarters in Abbottabad.