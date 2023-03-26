77 points notified in Mansehra to distribute free flour

MANSEHRA: District Administration on Saturday notified as many as 77 points where officials of the Local Government and Revenue Department would give away the free wheat flour to deserving families.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao and attended among others by heads of tehsil municipal administrations, Revenue and Food departments.

An official order issued by the deputy commissioner later on notified points at village and neighbourhood councils. It said as many as 17 millers would supply 414,753 metric tonnes of wheat flour daily, which would be distributed free of cost under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s relief package to deserving families.

A patwari, village and neighbourhood councils’ secretary and a staff member of the Tehsil Municipal Administration would hold each point fixed by the deputy commissioner and distribute the free wheat flour among the families selected through multiple sources, including the Benazir Income Support Programme.

The assistant commissioners in their relevant tehsils and a police officer would also supervise and check the distribution process across the district.

Meanwhile, the Village and neighbourhood council’s chairmen have lauded the process for the hustle-free distribution of wheat flour.

“This is a good step taken by the administration but the wheat flour being provided to deserving families under the KP government scheme is not consumable and the ratio of straw is much higher than that of flour sold in the market,” Safada village council’s chairman Basharat Ali Swati said. He added that the Karakoram Highway was blocked outside the stadium after women stormed it.

“The administration has fixed two points in Safada village council and the same is the case in other village and neighbourhood councils,” Swati added.