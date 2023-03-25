 
close
Saturday March 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Sharjeel Memon appointed head of PPP digital media wing

By News Desk
March 25, 2023

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Sharjeel Inam Memon as In-charge of party’s digital media wing with immediate effect. In this regard, a notification was issued from the chairman’s secretariat on Friday.