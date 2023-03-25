Postponing election schedule contempt of court, says Pervaiz

LAHORE:Lahore High Court Bar president Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan and Lahore Bar president Rana Intizar Hussain called on former Chief Minister of Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here Friday.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi had violated the Constitution and committed contempt of the Supreme Court by postponing the election schedule. Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi are guilty of Article 6. By postponing the election schedule, PDM has accepted its defeat in Punjab.

He said that the Election Commission had no authority to cancel the election schedule, the job of the Election Commission was to conduct the election, not to stop and rob the election, the Election Commission has exceeded its constitutional powers, Insha-Allah the government and the Election Commission will have to face their unconstitutional decision in the Supreme Court.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has clearly said that no obstruction would be tolerated in the way of the election and if any malice is revealed by any institution, including the Election Commission, the Supreme Court will intervene and ensure a fair and transparent election.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the ministries of Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif and Rana Sanaullah, Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi refused to provide funds and staff for the election at the behest of their police, IG and chief secretary, it is clearly written in the Constitution that no government or organisation can refuse to cooperate in the election.

Pervaiz Elahi said that after the clear order of the Constitution and the Supreme Court, this new conspiracy of the PDM would not succeed. Elections will definitely be held under the order of the Supreme Court and nothing but further disgrace would come to the hands of the government. This violation of the Constitution would not be allowed by the Supreme Court nor would the people tolerate it, he concluded.