JI pledges support for APC

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has agreed in principle to the proposal of holding an immediate all-party conference and engaging all political forces to reach a consensus date for holding general elections to resolve the current political confrontation, which poses a serious threat to the democratic system through the intervention of a third force.

Sirajul Haq gave the assurance of unconditionally joining such an APC to a delegation of The Mediators, a platform of members of civil society, human rights organisations, media, lawyers, social workers, and technocrats headed by Imtiaz Alam, which called on him on Wednesday, said JI secretary-general Amirul Azeem while talking to The News on Wednesday.

However, Siraj said the strategy of participation in the decision-making of the APC would be finalised after consultation with party leadership.

“The JI is always open to dialogue among the political forces to remove the political deadlock, and the mediators deserve praise for doing a valuable service to the cause of democracy in the country,” Siraj was quoted as saying.

Senior journalist Mujibur Rehman Shami suggested that Sirajul Haq take the lead in making contacts with all political leaders, saying that he enjoys good relations with all political leaderships across the country. Sirajul Haq said The Mediators should go ahead with their agenda of bringing divergent political leaderships to the table to reach a consensus over the election date, adding that the JI would always stand by this agenda.