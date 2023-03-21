Trade volume between Pakistan, Turkey to be increased: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci said on Monday that the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries would be aimed at jumping up to $5 billion on a per-annum basis over a short span of the period, which stood at a relatively low level at the moment.

On the occasion of the launch of the Research and Development Center here at NUST University, Islamabad, the Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance, Umar Ahsan Khalid, told the audience that in the wake of increased localisation, they were saving approximately $25 million on a per-annum basis. If steel, glass, and plastic are manufactured here in Pakistan, these savings could be multiplied manifold. It was also disclosed that the parent company of Dawlance, which is Turkish giant Arcelik, had invested $325 million in 2016, but afterward, they did not get any outflow in the form of dividends, royalties, or technical services fees, so overall their contribution was on the higher side.

Arçelik has established its second R&D center in Pakistan at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST). Arçelik is one of the largest manufacturers in Europe, operates in 53 countries with 83 subsidiaries, and has 30 R&D centers around the world.

Arcelik’s Executive Director of R&D, Mr. Emre Ouz, and the Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance (Pakistan), Mr. Umer Ahsan Khan, signed an agreement to this effect at the NUST University in Islamabad, along with Pro-Rector RIC, Air Vice-Marshal (retired) Dr. Rizwan Riaz. This initiative will deploy qualified engineers to train the youth in modern skill sets to create a globally competitive workforce in Pakistan.

In his inauguration speech, Dr. Fatih Ebiçliolu, President of Consumer Durables at the parent company of Arcelik, Koç Holding, stated that “consistently creating value for our stakeholders, expanding and diversifying our global reach, and putting our customers first are the pillars of Koc Holding’s vision.”

Innovative technologies introduced to consumers in Pakistan promise up to 50% conservation of energy, environmental sustainability, and protection of the ecology of the planet for future generations. Vitamin Fresh technology at refrigerators increases vitamin retention in the fruits and vegetables in the crisper, while Nature Lock technology increases the life of vegetables, reducing food waste and costs to consumers. Aqua Smart washing technology has special cycles to reduce water consumption. The Blast Air Conditioner, which offers a 30% stronger air flow, enhancing comfort and convenience, is among the innovative technologies of Dawlance.

The CEO of Dawlance, Umer Ahsan Khan, stated that “Arcelik’s partnership with NUST, the premier technology institute in Pakistan, shows our commitment to fostering technological advancements in Pakistan and enabling the professional development of the youth.

The Pro-Rector RIC of NUST, Air Vice-Marshal (Retired) Dr. Rizwan Riaz, said: “We are thankful to Arçelik for working directly with NUST to utilise the research-centric environment of this prestigious engineering institution to complete its ongoing and futuristic R&D projects.

This partnership will enable the development and testing of IT solutions about the home appliances category, as Arçelik is expanding its footprint in Pakistan and other Asian countries to show its confidence in the talents and scientific potential of the youth.”

The entire infrastructural and operating costs of this venture will be managed by the Arçelik team. This initiative will also help in gaining deeper insights into the local consumer’s needs and preferences to develop innovative solutions based on the needs of Asian markets. Large volumes of data will be collected and shared with the Arçelik team for exploring the possibilities of exporting IT solutions globally.