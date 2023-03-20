PM Office, PPP leader contact US Democrat leader

US congressman Dr Asif.—LinkedIn/dr-asif-mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Concerned at US Congressman’s recent statement about Pakistan’s political situation, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and PPP’s Faryal Talpur have contacted the US Democratic Party’s leader Dr Asif over the telephone.

According to sources, the PMO informed Dr Asif of concerns caused by the Congressman’s statements. Dr Asif was told that Pakistan needs friends like him as it passes through difficult times.

Dr Asif assured the PMO of his support to Pakistan, saying his friendship is only with Pakistan and he will continue to work for the betterment of Pakistan and human rights.

Faryal Talpur also communicated her concerns over the statements.

Dr Asif was part of a US delegation that visited Pakistan recently. He also met PTI chief Imran who sought US support through him (Dr Asif).