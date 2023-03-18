Pakistan’s largest heart hospital to open in Korangi next week, says Wahab

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the next week will lay the foundation stone of what is claimed to be Pakistan’s largest facility to treat heart diseases that will be built in the Korangi area of the city.

The information to this effect was provided by Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab as he spoke to the media on Friday. Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, said that the forthcoming hospital in Korangi to treat heart patients would have the capacity to accommodate 1,200 patients.

He told media persons that work on the new flyover in Gulistan-e-Jauhar had been completed and it would be inaugurated on March 23 by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. He recalled that the Sindh government in line with the 18th Constitutional Amendment had taken over the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in 2011 and in the subsequent years, its services were expanded to several cities of the province.

He maintained that the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences would become the first-ever public sector treatment facility in the country capable of transplanting lungs. The new transplant facility would become available at the institute in early April, he maintained.

Work on the Malir Expressway had been continuing as its first phase from Qayyumabad to Malir would likely be inaugurated on August 14 this year, Wahab said. He informed the media that the link road between the National Highway and Super Highway would be opened for the traffic in April.

He said that coal in Thar was being consumed to produce a total of 2,660 megawatts (MWs) of electricity for the national grid. The Gharo-Jhimpir wind corridor in Sindh had been generating 1,250 MWs of clean electricity for the country. He asked the media to help promote such positive developments in the country.