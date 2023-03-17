Munir takes lead in DHA Open

KARACHI: Rawalpindi's seasoned Mohammad Munir took a two-shot lead in the DHA Karachi Cup Open Golf Championship after firing a superb round of six-under par 66 here at DACGC on Thursday.

After carding 68 in the opening round of the Rs14 million championship, Munir was once again in sublime form as he made a series of birdies to finish on the top of the leader-board. He now has a two-day aggregate of 134 (-10).

In second place was Pakistan No.1 Shabbir Iqbal who carded another 68 for a 36-hole aggregate of 136 (-8). Ahmed Baig followed his first day's 69 with 68 and is in third place at 137. In fourth place is the experienced Matloob Ahmed (138) followed by the duo of Shahid Javed Khan and Mohammad Shehzad (142).

In the amateurs category, Arsalan Shikoh took a four-shot lead after carding 75 in the second round. In second place is Saad Habib followed by Maj Sharjeel, Saim Shazli and Hamza Zahid Khan.