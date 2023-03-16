Punjab Culture Day celebrated

LAHORE: A colourful ceremony was arranged in the lawns of National Hockey Stadium to celebrate Punjab Culture Day.

Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi and member PCB Management Committee Nauman Butt were the guests of honour on this occasion. The guests of honour, with traditional Punjabi turbans on their heads, witnessed a spectacular dance performance of horses and wooden horses to the beat of drums in the colourful ceremony.

Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab while talking to the media said that culture is a true mirror of every society. “An exact picture of Punjab Culture was presented in the ceremony. We are providing much needed awareness to our young generation about our traditional culture,” he added.

He further said that effective steps are being taken to promote the traditional regional sports of Punjab among the younger generation. “In recent days, we organised Rustam-e-Punjab Dangal in Jashan-e-Baharan events to promote ‘desi kushti’ among our youth.

The traditional mud wrestling is the hallmark of Punjab and we are planning to hold more Dangals in future,” he added. Tariq Qureshi on this occasion said that people of Punjab love their culture. “The participation of thousands of people in traditional sports reflected their love and respect to their culture. We are organising Dangal, Kabaddi and other traditional sports events regularly to enhance the young generation’s love for the land and its historic culture”.