Minister asks excise dept to achieve targets

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Manzoor Khan Afridi has directed the Excise Department to focus on full recovery and targets’ achievement.

He was chairing a review meeting of recoveries at the Directorate General Excise in Peshawar, said a handout. The meeting took stock of the performance of Excise directors and officers as well as the achievements of the last eight months of the department.

In addition to Director General of Excise Zafarul Islam Khattak, all regional directors and district excise and taxation officers participated in the meeting. The participants discussed the performance of regional and district offices of the Excise Department for the eight months during the fiscal year 2022-23.

The minister directed officials to speed up the efforts to meet the recovery targets in a timely manner and to ensure the achievement of the overall, regional and district-wise targets.Manzoor Afridi also issued orders to expedite the ongoing campaign against unregistered vehicles, illegal number plates and token tax defaulting vehicles in the province. He reiterated his determination to take measures against drugs and issued orders to all the excise and narcotics control squads to be alert at all times against any kind of drug activity.

The minister said public convenience and excellent dealing with the people should be the first priority initiatives, Hence, he said the Excise Department officers should behave politely with the public.