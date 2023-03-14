Shadab to lead against Afghanistan

LAHORE: All-rounder Shadab Khan will lead Pakistan during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the UAE as regular captain Babar Azam has been rested.

The selectors have also chosen to give rest to Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi and dropped Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah.

They have included uncapped Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir and Zaman Khan in the 15-member squad named on Monday while Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim have been recalled.

The series will be played from March 24 to 27 in Sharjah. Apart from Shadab, players retained from the last T20I series are Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah and Shan Masood.

Chair of the selection committee Haroon Rashid told media: “For the short three-T20I series against Afghanistan, the selection committee has followed the standard rotation policy by resting the leading performers and providing high-performing domestic performers with opportunities to demonstrate their talent and potential at the international level. This will also allow us to test the temperament and abilities of these players and help us to strengthen our pool of players as we look forward to building and preparing a formidable side for next year’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States.

“However, and in doing so, we have ensured that we select a side that is equally strong and capable of winning the series against a strong Afghanistan side for whom Sharjah is like a second home. And to achieve that, we have retained seven players from the last series, recalled four experienced cricketers and clubbed them with four uncapped players to make the 15-member side a truly mixture of youth and experience.

“Babar, Fakhar, Haris, Rizwan and Shaheen have been provided breaks from the short Sharjah trip to allow them to . . . recharge their batteries and be fully fit for the . . . challenging 2023-24 season.”

Chair of PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi on the selection of the team said: “Shadab Khan has been the Pakistan vice-captain in white-ball cricket for the past couple of years and it is logical that he takes over the side in the absence of Babar Azam for the short three-match T20I tour of Sharjah.

“For the short Sharjah tour and to ensure continuity, we have also appointed Mohammad Yousuf as the interim head and batting coach. Yousuf has been with the national side since last year as a batting coach and has also been working in the National High Performance Centre.”

Ihsanullah has picked up 20 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.36 and Zaman Khan has claimed 12 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 8.68.

Since January 2021, Rizwan has played 150 matches across formats (international and domestic cricket) - the most after Rashid Khan’s 157 - while Babar has played 127 and Rauf 125.

Pakistan squad: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir (Karachi Kings) and Zaman Khan. Reserve players – Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah and Usama Mir