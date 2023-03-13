Pervaiz slams Maryam for ‘openly spewing poison’ against judiciary

LAHORE: Former MPA Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan, Ehsanul Haque Naulatia, Aoun Hameed Dogar, former Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Owais and other leaders called on former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Talking to them, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Maryam Nawaz is openly spewing poison against the supreme judiciary in rallies and organisational meetings at government expense, there is no one stopping her for violating the Constitution.

He said that stopping political activities after the announcement of the election schedule is against the Constitution, the re-implementation of Article 144 in Lahore is unconstitutional and the punishment is Article 6. The process of submission of nomination papers has started, all candidates will go to submit papers in the form of rallies, how can Section 144 be implemented in such a situation.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the fear of Imran Khan’s popularity does not let the rulers sleep at night.

At the behest of the federal government, the caretaker Punjab government is not allowing the election environment to be created, the Constitution of Pakistan gives the right to all political parties to conduct political campaigns.

He said that the caretaker government wanted to stop the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s election campaign under the cover of PSL match. PSL’s route is different while rally’s is different, their intellect is muddled, who is the caretaker government pleasing by obstructing the election campaign, he concluded.