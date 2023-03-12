PPP leader likely to join JUIF

NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party provincial leader and former district nazim Daud Khattak has decided to quit the PPP and join the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam along with his family members and supporters.

It was learnt that JUIF leaders, including Qari Muhammad Aslam, Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani, Maulana Mohibullah Shah and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto held several rounds of talks with the PPP leader and ex-nazim and invited him to join the party.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto told The News that they had sorted out the issues during the several rounds of Jirga in which Daud Khattak was convinced to join the JUIF.

He said that JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman would soon visit Nowshera during which the PPP leader would announce joining the party in a press conference.