Shab-e-Barat today

LAHORE: The believers across the country will observe Shab-e-Barat, 15th of Sha’aban, also known as the night of blessings and glory on Tuesday night (tonight) with full religious spirit, praying The Almighty to ward off the severe economic hardships and inflation from the nation.

The believers will gather in specially decorated mosques in large number to offer Nawafil, Shabina and recitation of Holy Quran during the whole night to seek the blessings of Almighty Allah. Almost all city mosques will hold special Shabina prayers but most prominent are Badshahi Masjid, Data Darbar and Masjid Gunbad-e-Khizra etc.

Some traditions call Shab-e-Barat the night of blessings and accountability when The Almighty Allah makes mass judgments regarding lives, deaths, bestowments and blessings for the next year. Besides, judgments for awarding blessings and Rizq to the believers are also made. To seek those huge blessings, the believers make special prayers for the prosperity of the entire Ummah, soliciting unity, security and restoration of peace and above all averting the compounding economic crisis in the country.

Most of the city mosques have been decorated with lightings and buntings and extra security measures have been made with the deployment of police personnel for the protection of worshippers. The ulema and prayer leaders through their special prayers offered collective repentance before The Almighty for their sins, terming the economic hardships a form of His wrath and punishment, and sought His blessings to fend off this punishment from the world.

The graveyards will be thronged by a large number of believers to pray for the departed souls of their loved ones.