PPP, JI secure equal number of UCs in Karachi LG polls

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday notified the results of 215 union committees (UCs) of Karachi, according to which the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) won an equal number of UCs.

In January, local body polls were held on 235 out of 246 UCs in Karachi. However, the commission announced the success of candidates on 215 UCs and withheld the results of 20 UCs. The PPP bagged 84 UCs and the same number of UCs were also won by the JI.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won 40 UCs, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz secured 5 UCs, Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam obtained one UC and an independent candidate also won one seat. In this way, the PPP and its allies won a total of 91 UCs.

The ECP has issued a notification on the seats of Union Committees of Hyderabad, according to which the mayor of Hyderabad will come for the first time. The PPP became the largest party in Hyderabad with 92 seats.

There are 160 seats in Hyderabad Municipal Corporation; the PTI won 39 seats, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan won two seats while independent candidates won 13 seats.

In the local bodies polls, the PPP won 37 UC seats in Thatta, while three seats were won by independent candidates. Other parties failed to secure a single UC in Thatta.

Likewise, PPP candidates got success on all 9 seats of the Municipal Committee Thatta, 7 of the UCs of Makli Town Committee, 8 of Gharo Town Committee and 3 seats of Sakro Town Committee.

The ECP has issued the notification of the success of nearly 4,000 local government representatives who won in the 16 districts of the second phase in Sindh.