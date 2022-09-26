CM Murad says local body polls won't be held in Karachi for next few months

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said local government elections will not be held in Sindh for the next few months.
Speaking during Geo News' programme "Capital Talk", CM Murad said the provincial government has only managed to send aid to 25% of the flood victims, while deaths continue to be recorded. He also shared that Sindh's infrastructure has been destroyed.
Sindh's chief minister clearly stated that no one can even consider conducting elections in this situation.
Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that the local body elections in Karachi Division's districts would be held on October 23.
The elections were initially supposed to take place on August 28. However, polls were postponed in Karachi and other cities of Sindh due to heavy flooding across the province.
