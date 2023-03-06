Kundi announces 25pc increase in BISP stipend

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi has announced increase in stipend of Benazir Income Support Programme by 25 percent.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad on Sunday, the SAPM said the government has established survey offices across country to register more beneficiaries. He advised people to visit survey offices for registering themselves in the BISP as the dynamic survey offices have been established in all tehsils of the country.

Faisal Kundi said the government is also providing subsidies on essential food items through utility stores to the beneficiaries of BISP aiming to extend the maximum relief to the vulnerable segment of the society.

SAPM Kundi, who is also information secretary of PPP, said that his party’s stance was clear on the elections, which should be held on time, adding PPP will start election campaign soon after the Election Commission announces the schedule. Defending the appointment of the chairman National Accountability Bureau, he said the appointment was made in consultation with the Leader of the Opposition and the Prime Minister.

Faisal Kundi said that PTI was taunting the government for running away from the elections but they themselves were approaching court for the cancellation of their resignations. However, the court has not issued any order about the cancellation of their resignations, he added.

He said that PPP had always respected the courts and “we want to make Pakistan a country where the law should be equal for all. We do not want to politicize the courts. We do not want a Pakistan where the court waits for the accused.”

Faisal Karim Kundi held the PTI government responsible for the poor economic situation and said that the incumbent government inherited the ruined economy but it took the responsibility to bring the country back on track.