Wheelchair race to enhance festive atmosphere

LAHORE:Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman on Friday visited the route of Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race and reviewed the arrangements of these events scheduled to be held on March 12 in connection with Jashan Baharan festivities.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab said the events of Family Race, Wheelchair Race, Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race will enhance the festive atmosphere of upcoming Jashan Baharan. He said the participants of Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race will reach their destination after passing through historical places including Minar-e-Pakistan, Railway Station, Shalimar Bagh, Mughalpura, Canal Road, Jail Road, Mall Road, Governor’s House, Punjab Assembly, Lahore High Court, Anarkali, Punjab University, GCU, Datar Darbar etc.

Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab issued instructions that the route of Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore cycle race should be cleared and effective and quick arrangements should be made to remove all encroachments from the route. “There should be foolproof security of participants of marathon race and cycle race. Rescue 1122 and Health Department staff should be present on the route to tackle any emergency,” he explained.

DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, DSO Lahore Tanveer Shah, Shahzada Butt and M Waqar of Punjab Cycling Association and Salman Iqbal Butt of Punjab Athletics Association were also present on this occasion. They also gave a briefing about the arrangements of these events.

Tariq Qureshi, on this occasion, said that citizens of all age groups will participate in Lahore Marathon. “Thousands of citizens are registering themselves to participate in Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race and the registration process will continue till March 8,” he added.