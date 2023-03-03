Notification of NAB officials’ transfers and postings issued

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday issued a notification on postings and transfers in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

As per the notification, the NAB director generals of BPS 21 posted in Multan Sukkur have been transferred. In the same way, a director, two deputy directors and two assistant directors posted in Multan, Karachi, Lahore, Sukkur and Rawalpindi have been transferred.

According to the notification, DG Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi was appointed in Sukkur and Masood Alam in Multan, Director NAB HQ Asim Lodhi posted as Multan NAB director, two deputy directors Zeeshan Haider and Hasan Noor transferred to Karachi and Lahore, Assistant Director Jehangir Javed transferred to Sukkur and Wajid Hussain transferred to Rawalpindi from Karachi.