JI leader blames rulers for country’s problems

BATKHELA: Jamaat-e-Islami leader Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said on Wednesday that the country was now on the verge of bankruptcy owing to the flawed policies of successive governments.
“The rulers have always ignored the education sector while hefty funds are being allocated for the defence and other sectors in the budget,” the senator said while speaking at the Science and Art Exhibition held at a private school here. He said that the rulers had earmarked only Rs90 billion for the education sector while the defence budget was Rs17,00 billion and other sectors got only Rs15,00 billion in the budget 2022-23.He said that State Bank of Pakistan had in its revealed that banks had earned over 100 billion US dollars due to the Pakistani rupee fluctuation against the dollar.
“I was given a card for 300 litres petrol for six months but I returned the card to set a precedent for other fellow senators to follow suit,” the JI lawmaker said, adding that no senator returned the card to be part of the austerity drive.
