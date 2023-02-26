Lahore High Court Bar Association's secretary Sabahat Rizvi. — Twitter/@Asma_Jahangir

LAHORE: The Professional Group led by Hamid Khan on Saturday won the presidential slot in the Lahore High Court Bar Association’s polls by defeating an independent group. Ishtiaq A Khan won the seat of the president by bagging 7,293 votes, while his opponent, Lehrasib Gondal, could get only 3,372 votes.

It is pertinent to mention that history was made in this year’s Lahore High Court Bar elections, as for the very first time a woman was elected to the seat of secretary. Sabahat Rizvi was elected secretary with 4,310 votes.

On the vice-president’s seat, Rabia Bajwa was elected. She grabbed 3,590 votes. On the finance secretary’s position, Muhammad Shahrukh Shahbaz Warraich won by securing 7,109 votes. The total strength of the registered voters was 26,043, out of which 24,271 were men and 1,772 were women lawyers. As many as 10,576 voters exercised their right to vote.