Revamping of Gujar Khan hospital starts

Rawalpindi: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir laid the foundation stone of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Gujar Khan’s revamping project on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said construction of a new operation theatre, expansion of the blood bank and renovation of wards would be done at Rs60 million.
Dr Jamal directed the hospital’s medical superintendent to place duty rosters at prominent places in all wards, including the emergency department.
The minister further directed the officials to address the complaints immediately received on helpline no 1033 and added that the respective MS would be held responsible in case of any negligence.
Later, he planted a sapling in the hospital premises under the Punjab green programme and took rounds of the hospital’s blood bank, OPD, pathology and emergency department.
Islamabad : The three-day training workshop on the first-ever BRIDGE course for journalists, titled ‘Media &...
Islamabad : A responsible police officer justifies fearing trek of street crimes, terms it as a main cause of economic...
Rawalpindi : Speakers said that smart and precision agriculture techniques are the need of the hour to overcome food...
Islamabad : United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai joined Pakistan’s Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed...
Rawalpindi : Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered ammunition from their possession during a...
Islamabad : The great news for the youth of Gwadar is that 500 acres of land have been acquired for the establishment...
Comments