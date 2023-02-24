Shangla’s four political figures join PPP

ISLAMABAD: Four political figures from Shangla, Amir Sultan Gujjar, Fazl Mehmood Gujjar, Shamsher Ali Khan and Dr Afsarul Mulk joined Pakistan People’s Party on Thursday.

“Many people from Punjab, Balochistan and KP are joining PPP, welcome everyone,” said Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari while addressing a press conference along with Minister of State for Social Justice and Poverty Alleviation Faisal Karim Kundi and President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha here Thursday.

Bukhari said the people of KP admire the PPP as it has won the hearts of small provinces with the NFC award. He said the PPP will participate in the upcoming elections all over Pakistan. Minister of State for Social Justice and Poverty Alleviation Faisal Karim Kundi said the role played by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against terrorism is commendable. He said the PTI destroyed the peace of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “After the 9-year rule, now there are no funds to pay salaries to the employees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.” He said the PPP demands that an All-Party Conference against terrorism be convened immediately and the Afghan policy be revised.

He said a drama was staged in Lahore where the court kept waiting for a person who used to make tall claims of court arrests and remained confined to Zaman Park.