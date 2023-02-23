Govt urged to withdraw 11pc land tax

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader and former provincial minister Shahzada Gustasap Khan on Wednesday demanded the federal government to withdraw the 11 percent levy on the sale and purchase of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“The revenue earned by the government through sale and purchase of land has plunged drastically as people. And the investors have started quitting the real estate business owing to an all-time-high levy imposed by the federal government.
