Kundi for APC on terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation Faisal Karim Kundi has demanded immediate convening of an All Parties Conference (APC) on the issue of terrorism.

“We need to review and revive the existing anti-terrorism structure as loopholes in our strategy against terrorism should be identified to extirpate this menace forever,” he said while addressing a press conference along with the Media Coordinator of the PPP Nazir Dhoki here Tuesday.

Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also Secretary Information PPP, said terrorism had not only cost us thousands of precious human lives but also economic losses. He called for revisiting the country’s Afghan policy. About PTI Chief Imran Khan's appearance before the Lahore High Court, he said everyone should be treated equally before the law and no one should claim leverages and exemptions from it.

He said everyone had seen the attitude with the two former prime ministers in the past. “We remember that Asif Ali Zardari used to go to the NAB in the state of illness during the days of corona but never availed the protocol being ex-President,” he said.

Demanding the resignation from President Dr Arif Alvi, Faisal karim Kundi said Alvi was insulting the office of President as he was acting like a tiger force of Imran Khan instead of President of the country. ‘Its time for President to reign and go home as he did not have the constitutional right to give dates for the elections of provincial assemblies,” he said.