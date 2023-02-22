Locality gets model street status

PESHAWAR: Water Supply and Sanitation Company Peshawar (WSSP) has given the model status to Ghazi Street in Peshawar’s Neighborhood Council-1 Afridi Garhi.

WSSP’s Field Officer Izzatullah Khan and Community Development Officer Qaiser Ali along with other officials handed over flower racks and other decoration stuff on behalf of WSSP and UNICEF at a simple ceremony in Ghazi Street.

The items were given to Neighborhood Chairman Kamran Nazir and the elders of the area who were made aware of social responsibilities regarding health and cleanliness.

Kamran Nazir thanked the WSSP officials for awarding the status of Model Street to a street of his neighborhood council for the first time.

He assured he would make efforts to convert all the streets of the neighborhood into model streets with the support of the locals wherein all civic facilities, including sanitation and clean drinking water, would be made available.