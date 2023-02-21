Rear Admiral Abbasi takes over as Commander Pakistan Fleet

KARACHI: Rear Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi assumed the Commander of the Pakistan Fleet (COMPAK) during a change of command ceremony held at Karachi. Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami handed over the command to the newly appointed Commander Pakistan Fleet.
Rear Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. The admiral has an illustrious naval career covering vast experience of various command and staff appointments. In recognition of his meritorious services the Admiral was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by the Government of Pakistan. The change of command ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs, sailors and navy civilian officials.
