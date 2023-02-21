Steps to provide primary angioplasty to heart patients reviewed

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Javed Akram Monday reviewed the measures taken to provide primary angioplasty to heart patients across the province.

The matter was reviewed during a meeting held in the Department of Specialized Health and Medical Education under the chairmanship of the minister. The caretaker health minister Dr. Javed Akram during the meeting reviewed in detail the measures taken to provide primary angioplasty to heart disease patients across the province. The dashboard designed by PITB was also reviewed in detail.

Secretary Health Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and DG Rescue Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer gave a briefing to the minister. Dr Javed Akram said Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has earned a lot of good by providing 24/7 facility of primary angioplasty to heart disease patients in cardiology hospitals. Facilitating the common man is the top priority of the Caretaker Cabinet of Punjab. The cardiology hospitals of Punjab are trying to provide the best facilities to the patients. He further said that the facilities provided to the patients coming to the cardiology hospitals of Punjab are being continuously reviewed. Regular training will be given to make online entry on the board. Dr Farqad Alamgir, assistant to caretaker chief minister Punjab, said that the main purpose is to provide maximum facilities to heart disease patients.

CM Mohsin Naqvi directed provision of better facilities to patients in cardiology hospitals of Punjab. Provincial Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said that great relief has been given to the patients in the cardiology hospitals of Punjab by providing primary angioplasty facilities. Rescue Emergency Services 1122 Punjab will play an important role in the shifting of heart patients. Director General Rescue Emergency Services Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue Emergency Services Punjab is playing a fundamental role in rescue operations across the province. Rescue Emergency Services Punjab is performing responsibilities at all levels across the province.