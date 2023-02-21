Addicted to bloodshed

While terror attacks and political assassinations grab the headlines, we have seemingly become immune to the far deadlier and senseless everyday violence that has become rampant across our country. Petty disputes turn bloody and precious lives are lost for the most trivial of reasons.
Recently, a lecturer at Islamia College, Peshawar was shot dead by a security guard after a heated verbal exchange. This tragic incident is a painful reminder that even without terrorists and target killers, this country will never want for unnecessary bloodshed.
Ahmed Ali Korar
Naseerabad
