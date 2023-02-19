 
Sunday February 19, 2023
Peshawar

Religious scholar shot dead

By Bureau report
February 19, 2023

PESHAWAR: A religious scholar was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mashokhel area here on Saturday. An official said Maulana Ijaz Ahmad was on his way to the mosque to lead fajr prayers when unidentified armed men opened fire on him. He died on the spot.

