National Electronics Olympiad held

Islamabad : Teams of the Headstart School Islamabad clinched key positions at the IEEE NEO 2023, also known as the National Electronics Olympiad, by beating participants from all across the country.

The school’s teams comprised Raheem Sultan, Eisaa Omer, Bilal Ahmad Awan, Talal Ahmad Awan, Aariz Ali Khan, Qasim Murtaza, Zohaib Arsalan, Saad Arsalan, Habibullah Marwat, Yegang Song, Muhammad Mustafa Ali Khan, Emaad Ali, Abdul Wahab Abbasi, and Ali Asim.

The Headstart School was the only school that won first and second positions under the categories of ‘Drone -FPV’ and ‘Line of Sight’ against all universities. It also secured the first position under the category of ‘Logic Based Robots’.

The event was held in collaboration with the IEEE, the world’s largest technical and professional organisation that offers a number of ways to get involved with technical and local communities.

According to organisers, every year, the student branch of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute in Topi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, holds the contest, which offers full of opportunities for students from all across Pakistan to showcase their skills in the fields of electronics and robotics. It offers numerous exhilarating mechanical, electrical, and social modules, which put the contemporary skills of participants to test.