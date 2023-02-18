US embassy team, beverage industry reps visit FBR office

ISLAMABAD: The beverages sector has requested the government to reduce the increased tax burden on sugary drinks.

The representatives of multi-national beverage companies have told the FBR their sale volume might be decreased with the increased taxation burden, so it should be reduced. However, the government informed a delegation that the revenue requirements were huge, so tax could not be reduced but facilitation would be ensured.

According to an official announcement made by the FBR here on Friday, a US Embassy delegation, led by Aaron Fishman, commercial counselor, and the representatives of beverage companies visited the FBR and met Tariq Mahmood Pasha, special assistant to PM on Revenue, and Asim Ahmad, chairman FBR. The FBR chairman highlighted the areas of cooperation between the US and Pakistan in terms of trade and business facilitation.

The delegation also discussed the new tax provisions on the beverage industry and SAPM and FBR chairman assured the delegation that their genuine concerns would be addressed on priority.

The SAPM appreciated the US engagement with Pakistan in economic areas and vowed to further strengthen cooperation. The meeting was also attended by the member Inland Revenue Policy.