NBP, State Life sign MoU

KARACHI: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for offering bilateral financial and insurance solutions, a statement said on Wednesday.

The two national institutions agreed to enter into business arrangements that include employee banking, cash management service, health and savings products, etc.

The MOU was signed by Rehmat Ali Hasnie (president and CEO, NBP) and Shoaib Javed Hussain (chairman, SLIC).

Speaking on the occasion, Rehmat Ali Hasnie termed the arrangements as mutually beneficial for both the organisations, saying it would further strengthen their partnership. He stated that NBP was capitalising on its large corporate relationships by providing specialised priority services to the entities and its employees.