NA body conditionally accepts Munir Akram’s apology

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s standing committee on Foreign Affairs has rejected the apology of Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN tendered at social media (Twitter), asking the diplomat to formally apologise on the platform which was used to insult the Pashtun culture.

The committee held its 30th meeting here at Foreign Office with MNA Mohsin Dawar in the chair.

The committee maintained that an apology on Twitter cannot reflect the grievances shown by Pakhtuns across the world.

Dawar showed his displeasure on Munir Akram’s comments, adding that banning of women from public sphere is Taliban’s policy, not Pashtun culture.

Dawar said Munir Akram’s deliberations at the UN formed a proper speech negatively reflecting the Pashtun culture.

Munir Akram, who was present in the meeting from the US through a live link, said, “I took a balanced view as Taliban are not represented in the UN body. If restrictions are imposed on humanitarian assistance, it would add problems for Pakistan. (And in doing so) I mistakenly used the word Pashtun instead of Taliban. I tendered the apology on Twitter.”

Mohsin Dawar confronted Munir Akram asking that if Taliban were not having representation in the UN, was it for him to represent them? Dawar said they are not in the UN, adding why should they be there, as they seized power using the gun.

Dawar asked that if today, God forbid, Noor Wali Mehsud take over this land and similar view is adopted by a neighbouring country’s diplomat, how would we take it? Munir Akram, visibly upset, said, “I have explained the situation, you may tell me what to do?”

Ghulam Ali Talpur, a Sindhi member of the committee, asked Munir Akram, “Since you have hurt Pashtuns, don’t you think that you should resign?”.

Munir Akram replied that he had served the country for 50 years years, adding, “If you think I should be removed for this single mistake on my part, the government has the power to remove me.”

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rubbani Khar came to rescue the senior diplomat, and requested the committee to ignore the matter as he has already accepted the mistake and apologised. She asked who is immune to making mistakes, adding that even world powers commit errors. Referring to Afghanistan, she asked didn’t Americans make mistake there?

Mohsin Dawar said, “We are equally responsible for what happened in Afghanistan, as we kept helping Taliban for 20 years. The entire world was responsible for what happened in Afghanistan.”

After this, the state minister left the meeting with the permission of the chair as she had to meet a delegation.

Meanwhile, the committee called its next meeting in camera on February 21 to discuss the progress in Arshad Sharif’s case investigation.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan missions across the world have introduced various initiatives to facilitate overseas Pakistanis. The ambassadors will be having Zoom meetings once in a month. A facility of having online power of attorney has also been introduced.

It was stated Pakistan has already ratified Prisoner Transfer Agreement with 11 countries but formal signatures from Turkiye are pending. Agreements with 35 countries on the issue of policy formulation for repatriating incarcerated Pakistani citizens are in various stages.

The meeting was attended by the members of National Assembly, Muhammad Khan Daha, Noor ul Hassan Tanvir, Maiza Hameed, Nawab Sher, Muhammad Abu Bakar, and Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.