The Election Commission of Pakistan building in Islamabad. The ECP website.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday considered the president’s letter, its constitutional and legal implications and constitutional and legal responsibilities.

In this connection, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting here, which was attended by ECP members, secretary and other officers. “The meeting considered the letter sent by the president dated February 8, 2023 and its constitutional and legal implications,” a statement issued by the commission’s Media Coordination and Outreach Wing says. The ECP also considered the Ministry of Interior’s letter dated February 8, 2023, in which they had said that in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in the country and the war against terrorism, the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces could not be provided for static duty during elections. Apart from this, the commission considered the economic situation of the country, as written to it by the Finance Division, and the non-availability of required funds for conducting elections. The ministry had urged the commission to defer the request for provision of funds. The meeting discussed the security concerns presented by the chief secretary Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the IGP Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other factors necessary for the peaceful conduct of elections. It may be recalled that the president had written to the commission, asking immediate announcement of poll dates for the legislatures of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the ECP has issued a notification, banning postings and transfers in relation to NA constituencies where by-elections are due on March 16. “In pursuance of Article 218 (3) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic Pakistan read with Sub-section 4 of Section 5 and Section 181 of the Elections Act 2017, the commission is hereby pleased to direct that no government or authority shall be posted or transferred in the districts where the schedule for 33 NA constituencies has been issued for by-elections. No government functionary or elected representative including a local government functionary shall announce any developmental scheme for the said constituency where election is under process till March 16, 2023,” the notification says.