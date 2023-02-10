IPC highlights effective legislation for road safety

ISLAMABAD: The International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC) Thursday adopted an 11-point joint action plan, while passing a unanimous declaration for establishment of a dedicated secretariat in Islamabad.

The IPC met for the second consecutive day on Thursday, bringing together foreign delegates from around the globe to work on an effective legislative framework on road safety here at a local hotel. The joint declaration was presented by Secretary General Sitara Ayaz.

The session engaged participants in concept to road safety strategies and policies based on the five pillars of road safety. While adopting a unanimous stance, the legislators acknowledged the importance of the United Nations first Decade of Action on Roads Safety, and its five pillars and their outcomes.

They reaffirmed the decision by the General Assembly to invite the World Health Organisation (WHO), working in close cooperation with the United Nations Regional Commission to act as a coordinator on road safety issues within the United Nations system and recognise proclamation of the First Decade of Action for Road Safety (2011-2020) and the Second Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030.

The lawmakers recognised that road safety is not only a public health subject but also a social issue, particularly in developing countries. They noted that road safety is both an enabler and a part of our common goal for achievement of sustainable development, having cross-cutting implications requiring collaborative actions.

They stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation in raising awareness and addressing road safety issues. They also acknowledged the need to promote road safety. They said the global level of ambition necessitates considering the specific situation of each country with its varying needs, different national realities, capacities, policies and priorities and encourage the strengthening of efforts. They also called for sharing of best practices and effective implementation mechanism and the provision relevant technical support to back and promote the accelerated achievement of all road safety related sustainable development goal (SDG).

It was agreed that the secretariat would take forward the objectives of the global plan on road safety through legislative members of the International Parliamentarians Congress. The undertaking ensures implementation of the global action plan to reduce road traffic deaths by at least 50pc by 2030, and set national targets to reduce fatalities and serious injuries for all road users with special attention given to the safety needs of those users who are the most vulnerable, including pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and users of public transport, taking into account national, policies and strategies.

The declaration resolves accelerated achievement of all road safety related SDG.

Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, while concluding the session, congratulated the IPC and its team for a successful conference and said that the conference had added a valuable perspective to the biggest killer of young people worldwide.

“I am confident that the participation of foreign delegates will help build strong joint action plans on road safety and that the recommendations passed by the global parliaments are of great significance and legislation should be carried to protect all forms of road users and its implementations will be ensured,” he noted.

The minister said that adequate funds have been allocated for road infrastructure and networking during the current financial year. National highways and motorways networks across the country have been spread which will have a positive impact on the economy of the country.

He emphasised that road infrastructure is the backbone contributing to a brighter future of the country. He said that the number of highways had also been increased: “These could become a stepping-stone for all of us to then reach the ambitious goal of no deaths and serious injuries in the future”.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed also addressed the conference. The event was attended by Senator Asad Ali Junejo, Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz, Hameed Akhtar Chief NTRC, and representatives from Rescue 1122, Regional Director and relevant stakeholders from around the country.

The foreign delegates were presented shields at the end of the conference, who thanked the IPC for hosting the conference. The finance minister also appreciated the role of IPC and Mustehkum Parliament (EU funded project, implement by GIZ in organising the conference.