Court summons IO as toddler booked in BISP fraud case

In a shocking incident that speaks volume of their incompetence, the Jackson police have booked a two-year-old boy among others for his alleged involvement in an alleged scam related to cheating Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries by using their fake fingerprints.

The incident came to the fore when the father of the child, Fayaz Shah, carrying him reached the judicial magistrate (West) on Monday to obtain bail for him. Taking note of the matter, the magistrate summoned the investigation officer with a direction to appear on February 13 and submit an investigation report as required under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Last month, the police had arrested a man, Shehryar, on the charges of defrauding BISP beneficiaries of their stipend by using rubber fingerprints. His brothers and cousins, including the infant, were also nominated in the FIR by the police. Shehryar is currently in judicial custody while the rest have been shown as absconders.

Advocate Liaquat Ali Gabool, the counsel for the child’s father, stated that the police were raiding the house of his client for the arrest of his minor son and requested the court to order action against the police over this act.

An FIR was registered under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at the Jackson police station.