Pak-Ethiopia trade ties discussed

KARACHI: Ethiopian businessmen are ready to welcome Pakistani delegation that will have meetings with the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Ethiopia along with other high level officials, Ethiopian honorary consulate general said on Monday.

A delegation of Pakistan businesses is flying to Ethiopia on March 5-10 to explore trade and investment opportunities. "There are a lot of business, trade, and investment opportunities in Ethiopia for Pakistani businessmen who can easily import tea, coffee, pulses and oil seeds from Ethiopia, which has a huge demand for pharmaceutical, textile products, surgical instruments, rice, chemicals, steel and cement," Ibrahim K. Tawab, Ethiopian honorary consulate general, said.

He urged the Pakistani business community to explore the Ethiopian market, which is a gateway to Africa, saying there was potential to increase trade ties between the two countries. The consulate general met the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) chairman Zubair Motiwala, giving him an overview about the planned engagements of the delegation. He briefed about business-to-business and business-to-government meetings, visits to industrial areas, subsidised airfare and accommodation at 5 star hotel, grand receptions and cultural events along with full support and free local transportation from the Ethopian government.

Earlier, TDAP chairman assured to facilitate the delegation of Pakistan businesses flying to Ethiopia, saying “the TDAP team will extend all possible support for the preparations for the delegation”.

Motiwaala was of the view that there is a need for Pakistani business fraternity to explore new markets which would not only grow their own businesses but also contribute to the national economic growth. The honorary consulate general extended gratitude to TDAP for announcing to facilitate the delegation and also congratulated Motiwaala on assuming the charge of TDAP chairman.