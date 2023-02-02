SC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Muzaffargarh DC, others

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Muzaffargarh Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Samiullah Farooq.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard a suo motu case on Sardar Kaura Khan Trust’s land worth billions of rupees, allegedly occupied by both the public organisations and private land mafia.

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Rajanpur DC and DPO for not appearing before it. It also issued show-cause notices to these officials.

The court had during the last hearing summoned these officials to appear in person, however on Wednesday they did not turn up during the court proceedings.

“Despite the clear order from the court, these officials did not appear before it,” Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed, adding that these officials made a mockery of the court order. “They have insulted the orders of the court, hence they will face the consequences as well,” the judge remarked.

The court summoned the three officials to appear in person along with a reply to the show-cause notice as to why the contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them.

Earlier, the law officer of Muzaffargarh and DSP appeared before the court on behalf of the Rajanpur DPO, while on behalf of the Rajanpur DC, a Tehsildar appeared before the court.

The Supreme Court took an exception to the non-appearance of three officials.

Justice Ahsan observed that the court had summoned the Muzaffargarh DC to appear in person.

The Punjab additional advocate general told the court that as the caretaker government was making postings and transfers of officials, therefore it is likely that they may not have received the notices.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that as per record, the DCs and DPO had received the court notices, adding that no transfer of these officers is being made. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till February.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sardar Kaura Khan had gifted lands in Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh for establishing educational institutions. The land was, however, allegedly occupied by the public organisations as well as private land mafias. The apex court had taken a suo motu notice on the application filed by a social worker.