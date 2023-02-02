CTD arrests ‘ISIS terrorist’

MULTAN: The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an alleged terrorist associated with the outlawed ISIS during an operation here.

A CTD team conducted an operation based on an intelligence report and arrested the terrorist belonging to the banned ISIS, also known as Daesh, a CTD spokesperson said and informed that the terrorist had been identified as Ismail Khalil. The CTD recovered two hand grenades, a pistol, bullets and a flag of the banned outfit from his possession.