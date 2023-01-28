One killed in attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran

TEHRAN: A gunman stormed Azerbaijan´s embassy in Tehran on Friday, killing the mission´s head of security in an attack Iran said was motivated by personal reasons but Baku labelled an act of “terrorism”.

Azerbaijan´s foreign ministry said “responsibility” for the shooting, which also wounded two embassy security guards, lies with Iran -- with spokesman Ayxan Hacizada telling media in his country a recent anti-Azerbaijani campaign in Iran had “encouraged the attack”.