Bodies of four victims recovered from snow

DIR: The officials of Rescue 1122 pulled out the bodies of the four persons, who had been trapped alive under a glacier in Asheri Darra in Upper Dir district.

The officials of Rescue 1122 made efforts for two days to retrieve the bodies of the victims, who included a man and his son, who had gone for hunting when they were hit by the glacier three days ago.

The family of the victims had started looking for them when they did not return home for three days.

The local people had started the search when they came to know that the four people had been trapped alive under the snow.

The officials of the Rescue 1122, members of the Al-Khidmat Foundation and Levies, police and the Health Department took part in the rescue efforts.

The search operation was launched on Thursday during which the body of a man identified as Sajjad was found, but the hunt

was postponed when the night fell.

On Friday the search was started again during which the rest of the three bodies were recovered from the snow.