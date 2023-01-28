Thundershower likely tomorrow

LAHORE:The Meteorological Department has predicted thundershowers in Lahore, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang on January 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, rain with strong winds and thunder is also expected in Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali and Sargodha while light rain is expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan. Similarly, hail is also expected at a few places. After the rain, the temperature is likely to decrease by 02 to 04 degrees Celsius.

The Met office predicted rain in the western and upper regions of the country and snowfall on the mountains from Saturday to Monday. According to the Met office, westerly winds will enter the western regions of the country on Saturday, which will remain over the upper regions till Monday. Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in Murree from January 28 (night) to January 30, which may lead to road closures and risk of land sliding.