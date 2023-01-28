 
Saturday January 28, 2023
Karachi

CITY PULSE

January 28, 2023

18th Emerging Talent

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions across Pakistan. Titled ‘18th Emerging Talent’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

