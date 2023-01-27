CTO orders strict action against illegal parking

Rawalpindi : City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan here on Thursday visited different city areas and inspected flow of traffic on city roads.
According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, the CTO directed the Traffic Wardens to take strict action against illegal parking particularly on Murree Road, Raja Bazar and other main roads of the city besides earnest efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow. He said, CTP had also made special arrangements to clear encroachments.
Now lifters would also be available in Raja Bazar, Murree Road and other areas to remove encroachments and vehicles parked in no parking areas. He said additional force had also been deployed in commercial areas to regulate traffic load.
The spokesman informed that CTP had launched a special operation against encroachments and illegal parking particularly to clear Murree Road, City Saddar Road, Imperial Market, Gungmandi Road, Bara Market and other roads.
