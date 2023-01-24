 
Tuesday January 24, 2023
Lahore

Restaurant sealed over tax non-payment

By Our Correspondent
January 24, 2023

LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Monday sealed a cuisine restaurant located in Johar Town vicinity on non-payment of Punjab Sales tax of Services.

According to a PRA spokesperson, the notices were served on the restaurant for paying the due taxes to the Authority. However, the restaurant did not pay heed to the PRA warning and sealing notices. The restaurant will be de-sealed after tax payment by the owner, the spokesperson added.

