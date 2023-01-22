Eco-friendly waste

According to estimates, Pakistan generates about 49.6 million tons of solid waste annually and this number is increasing at a rate of 2.4 per cent annually. If we do not want our country to become a giant landfill, we have to do something about our unsustainable levels of waste.

Individual citizens can help solve this problem by being more conscious of how much waste they are disposing of, how they are disposing of it and what kind of products they are disposing of. The latter is where private citizens can have the most impact. By buying more ecologically friendly and biodegradable products, we can help end our waste woes.

Aiman Areej

Chakwal